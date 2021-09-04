Tokyo Paralympics: Dream to see Indian national flag flying high fulfilled, says Singhraj Adhana

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana on Saturday said his dream to see the national flag flying high at the Tokyo Paralympics has been fulfilled.

Singhraj clinched the Silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final on Saturday. He grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points.

National Anthem was played when the Singhraj and Manish Narwal were being awarded the medals. Singhraj said he was delighted to see India's national flag flying high during the national anthem.

Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final.

"I'm very happy. My dream to see the national flag flying high has been fulfilled. I was delighted when our national flag was raised and the national anthem was played," Singhraj told ANI.

"I won bronze and silver and will always remember my journey in Tokyo Paralympics. I would like to thank my coaches and support staff," he added.

While Singhraj clinched Silver, Manish Narwal won a gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to win the gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final.

"I would like to thank, my family, coaches and every citizen of the country from the bottom of my heart," Manish said after winning the gold. (ANI)