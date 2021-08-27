Tokyo Paralympics: Mixed team of Rakesh and Jyoti seeded 6th in compound archery

Tokyo [Japan], August 27 (ANI): After a spirited performance in the men's ranking round by Rakesh Kumar, the Indian mixed team of Jyoti Balyan and Rakesh is seeded 6th for the compound archery event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field.

Kumar gathered a personal best of 699 points out of a possible 720, hitting 53 10s and 17 X's in his 72 arrows. Notably, Rakesh's score was better than the previous Paralympic Record of 687, which has now been obliterated by China's He Zihao who goes two short of the world record and took the top seed (705) on Friday.



In the mixed team, the Chinese are again top-seeded with a Paralympic Record of 1388 against their name. Russian Paralympic Committee's archers are seeded second while Turkey took the third spot. India's Jyoti and Rakesh's score read 1370.

Earlier in the day, Jyoti Balyan finished the women's individual compound open ranking round at 15th position with 671 points.

Meanwhile, another Indian men's compound archer, Shyam Sundar Swami ended at 21st position with a season-best of 682 points in the field. (ANI)

