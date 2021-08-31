Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, congratulated Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar for winning silver and bronze in the men's high-jump event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"Soaring higher and higher! Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence. Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat. @189thangavelu #Paralympics #Praise4Para," tweeted PM Modi.

For Sharad, PM Modi wrote: The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal. His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics #Praise4Para."



Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump final at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. They were both Sport Class T42.

Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver after leaping the mark of 1.86m. This is his second medal at the Games, having already won a gold in Rio 2016. Meanwhile, Sharad Kumar grabbed bronze after scaling his season-best mark of 1.83m.

The Rio 2016 silver medalist, United States of America's Sam Grewe clinched gold after successfully jumping the 1.88m mark in his third attempt. Another Indian and Rio 2016 bronze medalist Varun Singh Bhati finished seventh with a season-best of 1.77m. (ANI)

