Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Parul Parmar loses to Germany's Katrin Seibert

Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): Germany's Katrin Seibert defeated India's Parul Parmar in the Group Play Stage - Group D of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 1 on Thursday.

Katrin Seibert defeated Parul 23-21, 19-21, 21-15. The entire match lasted for 39 minutes.

The first game between Katrin and Parul went back and forth, but in the end, it was the German who managed to win the game 23-21.

Parul staged a comeback in the second game and as a result, the match progressed into the third and deciding game.



Earlier on Thursday, Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat stormed into the semi-finals of the men's singles SL3 after defeating Chyrkov Oleksandr of Ukraine.

Bhagat set the tone early in the game and defeated Oleksandr in two straight sets to seal the match in 26 minutes. Bhagat got off to a good start and maintained his lead to seal the first game 21-12. The Indian shuttler continued his fine form and won the second essay 21-19.

Earlier in the day, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with wins. While, Krishna defeated Malaysia's Didin Taresoh in straight sets and completed the men's singles SH6 - Group B match in 32 minutes, Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3.

Tarun also started the game on a high and continued his winning momentum to complete the victory in 23 minutes after clinching the first two sets.

Also, shuttler Palak Kohli won her second Group A match in women's singles SU5. Palak defeated Zehra Baglar 2-0 (21-12, 21- 18). At the start of the day shuttlers, Palak and Parul Parmar had gone down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. (ANI)

