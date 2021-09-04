Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttlers Pramod, Palak lose mixed doubles semis, to play for bronze

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): The Indian shuttler duo of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost by 2-0 in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semi-final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

The number one seed Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto of Indonesia defeated the Indians in straight sets by 21-3 and 21-15 in just 20 minutes.

The Indonesian pair will now play the gold medal match against France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel while Kohli and Bhagat of India will clash with Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino of Japan in the bronze medal match.



Playing on Court 1, the Indonesian duo absolutely dominated the proceeding from the word go as they annihilated any resistance from the Indians and clinched the first set by 21-3 in just 7 minutes.

The second set saw more resolve from Pramod and Kohli as they led 11-9 going into the interval. After the resumption, the Indonesian duo again shifted the momentum to their side with their brilliant cross-court skills and synergy with each other. Oktila dominated the net while Susanto covered the back court brilliantly to book their berth in the final of mixed doubles.

Pramod Bhagat will also play his men's singles gold medal match later in the day. He defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara by 21-11, 21-16 in the SL3 semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier Krishna Nagar also stormed into the final after defeating Great Britain's Krysten Coombs by 2-0 in the men's singles SH6 - semi-final match. Battling it out on Court 1, the second-seed Indian overwhelmed Krysten Coombs in straight sets by 21-10 and 21-11 in just 26 minutes. Nagar will now play the gold-medal match against Hong Kong, China's Man Kai Chu. (ANI)

