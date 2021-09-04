Tokyo Paralympics: Was determined to win gold medal match in straight games, says Pramod

Tokyo [Japan], September 4 (ANI): After winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday said that he was determined to win the match in straight sets.

Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.

"I am feeling very good. For every athlete, the dream is to win a medal, I have been able to win a gold medal, it is a very proud feeling. I was thinking that I have to win the match, my coach Gaurav sir kept on pushing me. I was determined to finish the game off in straight games and I did not want it to enter the third and final game," said Bhagat during a virtual press conference organised by EuroSport.



Talking about the moment after winning gold, Bhagat said: "Winning a medal at the Paralympics is very big, coach and I are like family, we have been training for a long time. I was lost for words, so I just embraced my coach."

"I am never too serious in my life, I think if you remain serious, you ended up losing a lot. I was determined to stay happy and not think too much. During the lockdown, the coach and I held weekly sessions through video conferencing. My coach told me to work on my stamina and that was on show during today's match," he added.

Talking about how he handles pressure situations, Bhagat said: "I just think I am the best. Coach Gaurav sir told me that I can win the match, and then I thought that I am the best. I remained calm, and in the end, I won the match."

"I remain chill, and when I am not playing the game, I do not stress much about it. When the game is approaching, I think about it then only. Technique and skill do not matter much, it is all about the brain. Using brain at all times will help you achieve success, executing everything at the right time is what makes you a champion." (ANI)

