Tokyo to host 2025 World Athletics Championships

Monte-Carlo [Monaco], July 15 (ANI): The World Athletics Council on Thursday selected Tokyo, Japan, to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

At the World Athletics Council Meeting in Oregon, USA, the Council also announced that the 2024 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Medulin and Pula in Croatia and the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships will be held in Tallahassee, Florida.



The 2025 World Athletics Championships will see the sport's biggest stars return to Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, venue for last year's Olympic Games, in the year that the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) celebrates its centenary year.



In 2025, Tokyo will have the opportunity to fill its Olympic stadium with fans who were denied the opportunity to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to pandemic restrictions.



The other candidates for the event were Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore, all of which were deemed strong enough and experienced enough to host the event. Tokyo scored the highest of the four candidates in the bid evaluation across the four focused areas: the potential for a powerful narrative; revenue-generating opportunities for World Athletics; a destination that will enhance the international profile of the sport; and an appropriate climate.





As one of the largest athletics stadiums in the world, the main stadium facilities in Tokyo are best in class and likely to present the best opportunity for athlete success at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe thanked all the cities that took the time and effort to prepare bids, showing their commitment to athletics. He reinforced the Council's wish that all of them continue to discuss future opportunities to host World Athletics events.



"Within an extremely strong field of candidates to host the World Athletics Championships 2025, Tokyo offered a compelling bid," Coe said.

"I hope this will be a shining light for Japan as they celebrate 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) in 2025, by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo," he added.



JAAF President Mitsugi Ogata said: "We are immensely proud that World Athletics has demonstrated its confidence and trust in Japan to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Together with World Athletics as one team, we will capitalise on this opportunity to showcase the best possible global event for growing our sport to a higher level.



"History has shown that we have the ability and energy to host the world's top athletes and to inspire international audiences. We promise that the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will be full of fans to become an unforgettable experience for the athletes and everyone involved," Ogata said.



The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships begins in Oregon on Friday (15), while Budapest in Hungary will host the 2023 event. (ANI)

