TOPS secretariat is monitoring situation and guiding athletes: Sports Sec amid coronavirus scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya on Wednesday said the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) secretariat is monitoring the situation risen from Coronavirys scare and officials are assisting the athletes.

"TOPS secretariat are assisting and monitoring the situation. We have a full-fledged system which is working, the top secretary is already there, they are guiding, advising and working with the federations of the athletes. They are in contact with each and every athlete," Julaniya told ANI.

Many Indian athletes are out of the country for either training or participating in the competitions. The Sports Secretary assured that the TOPS officials are there to help the athletes and they are in touch with concerned national federations.

"I am telling you that TOPS officials are advising monitoring and guiding. They are assisting each and every athlete and they are in touch with the concern national federation. Both Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Health Ministry have issued the health advisory," Julaniya said.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

