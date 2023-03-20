TOPS to fund Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's training in Antalya, Turkey

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on March 16, approved Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train at Gloria Sports Arena, Turkey for a period of 61 days.

Neeraj, who under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, had trained at Gloria Sports Arena last year as well, will head to Turkey on April 1 and will remain there till May 31. The TOPS funding will cover Neeraj, his coach Klaus Bartonietz and his physiotherapist's airfare, boarding and lodging, medical insurance, and local transportation costs among others.

Other significant proposals that were also approved by MOC members during the meeting were - Financial assistance towards procurement of Golf Set equipment & hiring of a personal coach, fitness & Nutrition trainer for Deaf Olympics Gold Medalist Diksha Dagar and Financial assistance for badminton players Priyanshu Rajawat towards participation in Swiss Open, Spain Masters & Orleans Masters and for shuttler Sankar Muthusamy towards participation in Orlen Polish Open and Slovenia Yonex Open.



Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport's (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) also approved double Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu's proposal to financially assist her coach Vidhi Chaudhary and fitness trainer Srikanth Madapalli towards accompanying her to the All England Championships, Swiss Open and Spain Masters.

The financial assistance will cover their visa, airfare, travel, lodging, boarding and food costs among others and will also provide them with a daily allowance for other expenses.

During the meeting, the MOC also approved Indian shooter and World Championships medalist Anish Bhanwala's proposal to train under Foreign Coach Ralf Schumann in Germany. He would be training in Suhl for a total of 28 days and is scheduled to fly out in the last week of March. TOPS financial assistance will also cover Anish's coach, training, and ammunition costs, along with his airfare, visa, travel, lodging, boarding and food costs among others. (ANI)

