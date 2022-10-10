Tough ask for Indian skeet shooters at Osijek Shotgun World Championships

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): With as many as four Paris 2024 Olympics quotas on the line in each event, India's Men and Women Skeet shooters have a tough ask on Sunday, as they attempt to qualify for the final rounds of the Skeet Men and Women competitions at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia.

In Women's Skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan is the best-placed Indian with a score of 91 after the first two days of qualification, which entails two rounds of 25 targets each per qualification day. Darshna Rathore was 29th with 90 while Raiza Dhillon was 42nd currently with a score of 88.

In the Skeet Men competition, all three Indians shot identical scores of 93. On countback, however, Gurjoat Khangura was placed 58th, Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 64th and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka was placed 65th in the 22-strong field.

Their first attempt will be to make it among the top eight. India are presently placed fifth on the medal tally with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in their kitty. (ANI)