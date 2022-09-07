"Trained in the US for four months ahead of CWG," says Silver Medallist Avinash Sable

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Avinash Sable made history at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games after he became the first non-Kenyan to win a Medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase event.



Sable, who clinched the Silver Medal after finishing just 0.05 seconds behind Abraham Kibiwot, said during the launch event of the Delhi Half Marathon that he gained confidence while training in the US ahead of CWG,

"I trained in the US for four months before the Commonwealth Games. That is where I attained a lot of confidence. I wanted to win a medal at any cost, and I prepared well for the event. In the last 500m of the race, I thought I could win Gold as well and I fought hard for it, but unfortunately, I could not clinch the first place."



Sable has also made a name for himself in long-distance running. The Maharashtra athlete broke the national half marathon record in the last edition of the Delhi Half Marathon and also became the first Indian to complete a half marathon in less than 61 minutes. The athlete also spoke about the specialty of the Delhi Half Marathon.



"The Delhi Half Marathon is a great opportunity for Indian runners. We get to compete with world-class runners. This event provides a good chance for young runners to compete with the best in the world. We get a lot of support during the run as well. A lot of people come to watch us," signed off Sable.



The registrations for the 17th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon opened following a grand launch event in the capital city on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The event was attended by a host of sporting role-models including Anju Bobby George, Avinash Sable, Nikhat Zareen, Sardara Singh, Eldhose Paul, Sharad Kumar and Vijender Singh. (ANI)