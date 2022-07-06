Triathlon becomes first British sport to ban trans people from female events

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Triathlon has become the first British sport to ban all trans women from female events, with an open category being formed for all individuals including male, transgender and those non-binary who were male sex at birth.

As per a statement from British Triathlon, following the publication of the Sports Councils Equality Group (SCEG) Guidance for Domestic Competition in September 2021 and the subsequent announcement by the IOC in November 2021, British Triathlon has reviewed its Transgender Policy following a period of consultation to ensure that it reflects the needs of the sport, protects fairness in competition and serves the federation's desire to make triathlon truly inclusive.

"Our policy outlines that Triathlon is a sport for everyone and that transphobic behaviour will not be tolerated. It confirms that Triathlon is a gender-affected sport and so for competitive events (those races that have prizes, times, and/or rankings) for athletes over the age of 12, there will be two categories; a Female Category, (for those who are the female sex at birth), and an Open Category, (for all individuals including male, transgender and those non-binary who were male sex at birth," the statement said.



"We started this process at the end of 2021 and went through a period of independent consultation earlier this year to explore options for categorisation into triathlon competition in Great Britain. This ensured that along with the latest research, we heard from our community, key groups and individuals about their views and experiences," it added.

The body will now take time to develop guidance for event organisers, clubs, officials and coaches, to share this autumn, before the policy comes into effect from January 1, 2023. This guidance will support the implementation of this policy and serve to ensure that the sport continues to develop in being welcoming, supportive and inclusive for everyone.

"British Triathlon wants to make clear, that it does not tolerate transphobic behaviour, harassment, bullying or hate speech of any kind. Anyone commenting on our policy, should do so with empathy and consideration for all of those who have been involved and who may still have questions and concerns about how the policy impacts them," the statement said. (ANI)

