Tribal Karate Gold medallist from Assam appeals for better training facilities

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): Rajina Gowala, a tribal girl from Dibrugarh, who won a gold medal in the 11th South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship 2022, has requested the government to provide some facilities for her training.

" I could not attend regular classes because of going to work during the day. I take karate classes early in the morning. I have been learning karate for the last 7 years," Rajina Gowala told ANI.

The 11th South Asian Ashihara Karate Championship 2022 was held at Chalsa Gayanath Vidyapath High school, West Bengal from June 24 to June 26.



"Earlier, I used to go to school but some circumstances happened that I had to leave school. I wanted to do something good too. So then I saw that Bhuyan sir was teaching Karate to everyone here. So it makes me feel like I should also do this. I request to the government to provide some facilities" she added.

Her coach Tapan Bhuyan also asked the government to provide some funds and equipment to the gold medallist for better training.

Tapan Bhuyan, Rajina Gowala's Karate Instructor said, "We request the government to give some facilities to this player. The road ahead is still long and there are some problems too. As we do not have the equipment to train." (ANI)

