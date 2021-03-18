Turkey's Neslihan Yigit withdraws from All England Open, to undergo self-isolation

Birmingham [UK], March 18 (ANI): Turkey's Neslihan Yigit has withdrawn from the ongoing All England Open after the UK government's National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace service instructed her to self isolate for 10 days.

Earlier in the day, the entire Indonesian team pulled out of the competition. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton England on Thursday said that the entire Indonesian team will have to self-isolate from the date of their inbound flight after a person travelling onboard tested positive for coronavirus.

Yigit was on the same inbound flight from Turkey to the UK as the Indonesian team.



"Both BWF and Badminton England would like to clarify that the decision to enforce Indonesian team players and entourage, and now Yigit, to self-isolate for 10 days was made independently by the NHS Test and Trace service," BWF said in a statement.

"This action is in accordance with the UK Government COVID-19 protocols and requirements as per its national legislation, and separate to any guidelines set by BWF and Badminton England in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place for the All England Open 2021," it added.

Further, BWF and Badminton England extended their support to the shuttlers in their self-isolation period. "BWF and Badminton England are in contact with those impacted and are committed to supporting all individuals right through their self-isolation period. We also share the frustration felt by the players, as well as the many Indonesian supporters around the world.

"We sympathise greatly with what has happened and apologise for the inconvenience caused to the Indonesian players and team entourage, and Yigit from Turkey. We assure you we are doing the best we can within our powers, including to continue to provide a safe environment for all participants," the statement read. (ANI)

