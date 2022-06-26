Tuticorin to host third edition of National Kite Boarding Championship

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): The third edition of the National Kite Boarding Championship will be held in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu starting from June 17 under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI) which is the National Federation for the sport of Sailing in India and Premier Kite Boarding Association, the National body representing Kite Boarding in India, announced Yachting Association of India (YAI).

The three day event will be hosted by Aqua Outback, Tuticorin and will be organized by Tamil Nadu Sailing Association and Chennai Sailing Academy. Tamil Nadu Tourism has come onboard as partners for this Regatta.

The premier Kite Boarding event will see all top athletes competing for top honours from all over the country. The Regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. Kite Boarding will be making its debut in Olympics at Paris 2024.



Ahead of the announcement, President of YAI, Admiral Karambir Singh said, "Tuticorin is one of India's windiest coast making it an ideal arena to conduct wind based water sports and bringing together some of the best athletes from the country to train and compete".

The Regatta will witness the top kite boarders like defending champion Arjun Motha, Varun Narayan, Dylan Fernandez, Philipe Darnell and Jehan Driver in the men's section and Keona Ranjini and Katya Sani in the women's category. "It is going to be an exciting competition and I will be trying my best to defend the national title", said defending champion Arjun Motha.



Aqua Outback, Tuticorin has hosted several water sport events including India's first kiteboarding championship, sea kayaking and now is conducting the 3rd edition of the national kiteboarding championship. "The conditions in Tuticorin are ideal for the regatta and Aqua Outback is an ideal arena to conduct water sports competitions and is safe and conducive to conduct these sports with official national and international race officers", said Keona Ranjini, the top women kite boarder."

The event will witness the presence of P.Geetha Jeevan, Honourable Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment of Tamil Nadu, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Honourable Minister of Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry of Tamil Nadu, G,V Markandayan, MLA Vilathikulam, K. Senthil Raj IAS, District Collector, Tuticorin, N.P Jegan, Mayor, Tuticorin City Muncipal Corporation, Tuticorin, Dr L. BalajiSaravanan IPS, Superindent of Police, Tuticorin, D. Inbamani, General Manager, Recovery and Markerting, Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank and D. Sugumar, Vice Chancellor, TNJFU Jayalalitha Fisheries University. (ANI)

