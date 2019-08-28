Para-Badminton player Manasi Joshi (Photo/ Manasi Joshi Twitter)
Para-Badminton player Manasi Joshi (Photo/ Manasi Joshi Twitter)

Twitter hails Manasi Joshi for gold at World Para Badminton Championships

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Manasi Joshi who brought pride and glory to the nation by winning gold at the recently concluded World Para-Badminton Championships, is being hailed on Twitter.
Joshi had defeated three-time world champion Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7 in the finals to bag her maiden title.
Twitterverse was sent into a tizzy after Joshi's feat and many took to the platform to applaud the star whose name was trending with close to 9,000 tweets.
"In the high of PV Sindhu getting Gold in the world championship, we forgot to wish #ManasiJoshi, who won Gold in World Para-Badminton championship! Here is it wishing her," Kiran Bedi, Governor of Puducherry tweeted.

"And let's not forget to acknowledge this GOLD too! # ManasiJoshi, Para Badminton World Champion," Bollywood actor Tapsee Pannu tweeted.

"#BadmintonWorldChampionship, India's 2 Golden girls @Pvsindhu1 & #ManasiJoshi," one Twitter user wrote.

"Golden Beti's Who Made India Proud. Pic 1 #PVSindu becomes first Indian to win Gold in World Woman Badminton Championship. Pic 2 #ManasiJoshi who won Gold in World Para-Badminton championship. A True Champions," another user commented.

"We are proud of P.V.Sindhu. And equally proud of Manasi Joshi who won Gold in the recently concluded BWF para-badminton championship! Please spread the message," a Twitter user wrote.

"Manasi Joshi won gold in para-badminton. She deserves the same appreciation as PV Sindhu got #respect," another fan tweeted.

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners.
The gold medal winners got Rs 20 lakh each while silver and bronze medallist took home Rs 14 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, respectively. Winners in doubles events were given Rs 15 lakh each for gold, Rs 10.5 lakh each for silver and Rs 6 lakh each for bronze.
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships was also awarded Rs 10 lakhs by Rijiju.
Rijiju had said that the para-badminton team brought glory to the country and deserved to be rewarded.
"We want to ensure that all athletes are meted out the same facilities by the government. The para-badminton team has performed very well and brought glory to the country. They deserve to be rewarded for their hard work," Rijiju had said (ANI)

