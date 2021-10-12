Uber Cup: Indian women's team defeat Scotland, enter next round

Aarhus [Denmark], October 12 (ANI): The India women's badminton team on Tuesday defeated Scotland in their Group B encounter in the ongoing Uber Cup. India registered a come from behind victory and will now lock horns with Thailand on Thursday. The Asian side has now entered the next round on the back of successive wins.

In the first match on Tuesday, India went down as Malvika Bansod lost the match 12-21, 9-21 against Kirsty Gilmour.

However, India staged a comeback to win the next round as shuttler Aditi Bhatt registered a comprehensive 21-14, 21-8 win over Rachel Sugden.



In the third match, the doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda put up another impressive performance to grab a 21-11, 21-8 win over the Scotland pair.

Riding on the confidence, Tasnim Mir clinched the fourth match in straight sets as she defeated Lauren Middleton 21-15, 21-6 to seal India's win.

On Sunday, India defeated the team from Spain by 3-2 in their opening Group B encounter. (ANI)

