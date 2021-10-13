Uber Cup: Indian women's team loses to Thailand

Aarhus [Denmark], October 13 (ANI): The India women's badminton team on Wednesday lost to Thailand in their final Group B encounter in the ongoing Uber Cup.

In the match, India went down as Malvika Bansod lost the match 21-15, 21-11 against Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Following this, the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki lost against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-16, 21-12.



In the third match, shuttler Aditi Bhatt lost the match 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 against Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost against the Thailand pair by 21-17, 21-16.

In the last match, Tasnim Mir lost the match 21-19, 21-15 against Supainda Katethong.

On Tuesday, India defeated Scotland 4-1 in their Group B encounter. (ANI)

