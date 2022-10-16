Udhayveer's twin gold sees India consolidate second place at ISSF World C'ship

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India picked up three more gold medals to go with two more bronze, including a double gold by Udhayveer Sidhu, to consolidate the second spot on the medals tally at the end of competition day three of the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol campaign in Cairo, Egypt.

Udhayveer won both the Junior Men's 25m and Standard Pistol titles while Esha Singh clinched the Junior Women's 25m Pistol crown as India ended the day with four gold and three bronze medals to lie behind China who have eight gold and a total of 16 medals, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release.

India has also picked up one Paris 2024 Olympics quota place after RudrankkshBalasaheb Patil stunned a high-quality field on Friday to become the 10 Air Rifle Men's world champion.

Udhayveer shot a combined 580 after the Precision and Rapid-Fire rounds in the Junior Men's Sports Pistol, to emerge on top of the 23-strong field. Italian Matteo Mastrovalerio was a point behind in second while China's Liu Yangpan won bronze with 577. In the Standard Pistol, he shot 568 across three stages to leave behind Yangpan, who this time settled for silver with 567. India's Sameer also shot 567 but had to settle for bronze on countback.

After finishing her qualification round in fourth place with a score of 581, Esha came second in her ranking match to make it to the final medal round. In the eighth series of five rapid-fire shots each final, Esha shot a five and then four rounds of four hits each, to emerge the most consistent and seal the gold medal. She eventually got 29 hits in the medal match to ease over China's Feng Sixuan who finished with 25. Miriam Jako of Hungary won bronze. After two silvers at the Lima Junior World Championships last year, this was her first Junior Worlds crown.



India's second bronze of the day came from Tejaswini in Junior Women's 25m Standard Pistol after she shot 557 to finish behind Chinese athletes. Manvi Jain was fifth with 556 and Payal Khatri was eighth with 547.

In the two Paris quota events of the day, India's Shiva Narwal finished eighth in the Men's 10m Air Pistol. He shot 583 to qualify in sixth place for the ranking match, but could not make much headway thereafter, being among the first to be eliminated on a score of 147.6. Naveen was unfortunate to miss out on a top eight spot after finishing in ninth place with 582. Two other shooters qualified on the same score but Naveen lost out on lesser inner 10s. Vijayveer Sidhu shot 579 to finish 19th overall.

India also missed out in the Women's 10m Air Pistol when Rhythm Sangwan finished 17th in qualification with a score of 576. The final qualifying spot went at 580. YuvikaTomar shot 574 to finish 25th while Palak was further back with 568 and in 50th position.

In other results India's Sartaj Tiwana finished eighth in the Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event with a score of 297.7 in the ranking match. He had qualified seventh on Friday with a score of 580. In the Junior Women's 3P, none of India's three competitors made it beyond the qualification stage with Nishchal finishing best in 29th spot and Nikita Kundu a step lower at 30th. Both shot scores of 576. Nupur Kumrawat was 51st with 566.

Late on Friday, India's 10m Air Rifle women bowed out in the qualification stages of the competition by the narrowest of margins. Mehuli Ghosh shot 629.7 to finish 10th with the eighth and final qualifying spot going at 630.0. Meghana Sajjanar too missed the 630.0 mark by a difference of 0.8 to finish 13th while ElavenilValarivan shot 628.7 to finish in 19th position overall. American Alison Weisz won gold to be crowned world champion as China bagged two and Poland the other Paris 2024 quota on offer. (ANI)

