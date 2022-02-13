UFC 271: Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title after unanimous decision win against Robert Whittaker

Houston [US], February 13 (ANI): Israel Adesanya reigned supreme in the UFC middleweight title fight rematch against Robert Whittaker here in Houston on Saturday.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had a tougher go of it the second time around with former titleholder Robert Whittaker in the UFC 271 main event at the Toyota Center, but the result was the same with Adesanya earning his fourth successful title defence via unanimous decision.

Scores were 48-47 twice and 49-46 for Adesanya, now 22-1. Whittaker who lost his title to Adesanya in 2019 falls to 24-6.



In the co-main event, Tai Tuivasas knocked out Derrick Lewis in a key heavyweight showdown. Tuivasa stopped Houston's Lewis in the second round in a clash of heavyweight knockout artists.

With the win, the No.11-ranked Tuivasa moves to 15-3. The No.3-ranked Lewis falls to 26-9, 1 NC.

Earlier, Jared Cannonier made his case for a shot at the middleweight title with an emphatic second-round knockout of Derek Brunson. With the win, the No.3-ranked Cannonier moves to 15-5. The No.4-ranked Brunson falls to 23-8. (ANI)

