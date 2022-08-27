Ultimate Kho-Kho League: Telugu Yoddhas lose to Mumbai Khiladis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Telugu Yoddhas, the GMR Group-owned franchisee, went down in a closely fought contest to Mumbai Khiladis.

On Friday, they lost by 8-points to Mumbai Khiladis in match number 20 of the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. Telugu Yoddhas, who lost to Mumbai Khiladis with the score line reading 54-46 in the latter's favour, are now placed 3rd on the points table with 13 points in their kitty.

Telugu Yoddhas, who represent the Telugu-speaking region of the country, while suffering a loss added another record to their name by becoming the first team in the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League to surpass 300 Attacking Points.



They started the game choosing to defend, but Mumbai Khiladis attackers had different plans, as they quickly sent back Telugu Yoddhas' first batch back home. Telugu Yoddhas however came back strong with 4 valuable dream run points. Mumbai Khiladis however thereafter raced ahead with a series of 3-pointers as Turn 1 came to an end with the score line reading 22-4 to Mumbai Khiladis' favour.

Turn 2 of the game seemed like a repeat of Turn 1 as Telugu Yoddhas started their campaign through a series of 3-pointers. While earning 22 points they also gave away 4 dream run points as the first innings ended with both the teams levelled at 26 each.

Turn 3 of the game saw Mumbai Khiladis go all out in their attack and they not only earned points at regular intervals but they were also able to stop Telugu Yoddhas from earning Dream Run Points. The turn came to an end with Mumbai Khiladis in the lead as the score line read 50-26.

In the final turn of the game, Telugu Yoddhas required 25 points to win the match but Mumbai Khiladis defenders came on the mat with a definitive strategy, and that was evident with their agile approach. Mumbai Khiladis in this turn also earned 4 dream run points, while Telugu Yoddhas fell short by 8 points to lose the game 54-46.

Telugu Yoddhas will now face Odisha Juggernauts on August 28, 2022 (Sunday). The Match will broadcast LIVE & Exclusive on Sony Sports Network and LIVE streamed on Sony LIV platform 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

