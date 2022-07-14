Ultimate Kho Kho: Players showcase exciting form in exhibition match

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): In an exhibition match held on Thursday at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, Ultimate Kho Kho provided franchisees with a glimpse into what lies ahead for indigenous sport Kho-Kho as it prepares for a major transformation.

A total of 60 players took part in the exhibition match and showcased their exceptional game skills during the live demo of this exciting sport during the exhibition match.

Ultimate Kho Kho is the professional Kho-Kho league, promoted by Dabur Group Chairman Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). Six teams representing Odisha, Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, and Rajasthan will play in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho from August 14 to September 4.



"Bringing the best talent together to showcase their skills on such a global platform is in itself a big task. However, at Ultimate Kho Kho we have diligently worked with our partners to identify, nurture, and present them today in front of all our esteemed franchisees," Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement.

"To put up an exhibition match like this has never been done before, and we are the first to showcase a few gems in front of everyone to preview a thrilling and exciting 21 days ahead, which is set to air next month onwards. As owners got a preview of the season ahead, they would definitely be able to make a balanced team by picking players wisely based on skills, stats, and feedback from coaches during player drafts scheduled for this afternoon," he added.

The level of energy, quick reflex actions, and overall format of the match won everyone's hearts. Despite coming from different regions and backgrounds, the players in the squad shared the same passion.

Players will be drafted today evening from a pool of 240 registered players, and each franchise will have to pick a minimum of 20 players from the eligible lot. This draft will begin the new era for the Indian Kho-Kho with the much-needed professional touch.

The official broadcaster of the Ultimate Kho Kho, Sony Sports Network, will bring the LIVE action to you. Ultimate Kho Kho will be telecast on Hindi (SonyTEN 3), English (SonyTEN 1), Tamil, and Telugu (SonyTEN 4) and be available on SonyLIV. (ANI)

