Ultimate Kho-Kho: Telugu Yoddhas aim to bounce back against Rajasthan Warriors in their fourth game

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], August 21 (ANI): Telugu Yoddhas of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League aim to bounce back with a win as they get ready to face Rajasthan Warriors on August 21 here at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Telugu Yoddhas after winning their first two encounters with complete dominance lost narrowly in a nail-biting finish to Chennai Quick Guns in their last encounter on August 17. Telugu Yoddhas with six points to their kitty are currently placed second on the league standings. The 12th Match of the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho will be played between Telugu Yoddhas and Rajasthan Warriors and will be broadcast live and exclusive on the Sony Sports Network and Live streamed on the Sony LIV platform on Sunday from 8:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Telugu Yoddhas' last encounter with Rajasthan Warriors happened on August 16 when the team representing the Telugu-speaking region dominantly won the game with a score of 68-47.



Ahead of their game against Rajasthan Warriors, Sumit Bhatia, Head Coach, Telugu Yoddhas said, "Our last match against Chennai Quick Guns is a matter of the past and we as a team are looking forward. We have learnt from our errors in that game and we are confident of not making them again."

In their last encounter with Rajasthan Warriors, Rohan Shingade of Telugu Yoddhas earned 6 points through a single Dream Run and was awarded the 'Ultimate Kho of the Match and Best Defender' award. Rajasthan Warrior's attackers required a lot of hard work to stop Rohan from doing his job. Prasad Wayde, Deepak Madhav and Avdhut Patil have spearheaded the defensive unit for Telugu Yoddhas and will look forward to continuing with their momentum in their encounter tomorrow. All-rounders, Pratik Waikar, Arun Gunki and captain, Prajwal KH are meticulously playing their roles on the mats and will hope to bounce back to winning ways in their game against Rajasthan Warriors tomorrow.

Winless Rajasthan Warriors are expected to put in their all in this game with the hope to earn their first points in the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho Kho so far. (ANI)

