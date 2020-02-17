"United by Emotion" to be 2020 Tokyo Olympics Motto

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 17 (ANI): The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games on Monday revealed the official motto, "United by Emotion" for the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

The Motto emphasises the power of sport to bring together people from diverse backgrounds to connect and celebrate in a way that reaches beyond their differences.

"The Games Motto encapsulates the Games vision capturing the essence of the ideas and concepts that the host city wishes to share with the world. "United by Emotion" expresses the hope that as spectators, volunteers, and athletes from over 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team gathering in Tokyo this summer, as well as the billions watching on television and online across the globe, will come together and understand that there is more that unites than divides them," the Games organising committee's statement read.

The Games motto will be displayed - in English only - in a variety of environments and applications, such as at competition venues, on city street decorations and on licensed goods.

This motto summarises the ideas and concepts that the host city of Tokyo wishes to share with the world.

While reflecting the essential values of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the motto incorporates a specific and timely message embracing diversity, reflecting the 2020 zeitgeist in the urban environment of Tokyo.

The Games will bring together athletes from more than 200 National Olympic Committees and the Refugee Olympic Team, as well as millions of spectators and media representatives.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9. (ANI)

