Unnati Hooda, six other Indians win matches at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Top seed Unnati Hooda started her campaign in a dominating fashion as seven Indians won their matches at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022, in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday.

In the U-17 women's singles round of 64 match, Odisha Open Champion Unnati thrashed Japan's Misato Sasaki 21-11, 21-5 in 24 minutes. Her Japanese counterpart was no match for her. Unnati will face Indonesia's Dea Nur Fadilla in the round of 32 match tomorrow, a Badminton Association of India (BAI) release said.

In the other U-17 women's singles match, Anmol Kharb won both her contests to move into the round of 32. She defeated Singapore's Chujei Jennifer 21-11, 21-14 before getting the better of Wening Sabrina of Indonesia 21-19, 21-10. Anmol will next play against Ratnacha Sompoch of Thailand tomorrow.

Sampriti Pal faced a tough challenge from Keira Indriyan of Indonesia in the U-15 women's singles round of 128 match. The Indian shuttler won the first game 21-12 but lost the plot in the second game to lose 7-21 before making a comeback in the third game to win 21-15 and wrap up the match in 48 minutes. She will square off against Japan's Ria Haga in the next round on Wednesday.



Jiya Rawat went down fighting against Peeraya Wechawong of Thailand in the U-17 women's singles round of 64 match as she lost 11-21, 21-14 and 21-10.

In the U-15 men's singles first-round match, three Indian shuttlers- Abhinav Garg, Anish Thoppani and Mohammad Ali Mir won their respective matches and moved to the round of 64.

While Abhinav and Anish won in three games against Thailand's Chinnapat Seangpan and Japan's Mahiro Matsumoto respectively, Mohammad defeated Srilanka's Mihila Jayaweeera 21-19-21-14. All three of them will play their next match tomorrow.

In the U-17 men's singles section, Dhruv Negi defeated Singapore's Nge Joo Jin 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 in a close match that lasted 43 minutes while Ansh Negi lost 20-22, 21-16, 12-21 against Shota Natsuka of Japan in the round of 64 stage.

Later today, two more Indians will be in action. In the U-17 men's singles section, Neer Nehwal will play against Zi Shun Kat of Singapore while Bornil Aakash Changmai and Shantipriya Hazarika will also be playing their U-15 mixed doubles round of 64 match. (ANI)

