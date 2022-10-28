UP Yoddhas to face Patna Pirates in their first game of 2nd Leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Riding on the back of a sensational 41-24 win against Tamil Thalaivas in their last game in the first leg of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League, UP Yoddhas are all set to face Patna Pirates in their next game in the Second Leg at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

UP Yoddhas currently stand ninth in the league standings with 18 points to their kitty while Patna Pirates are placed 10th with 13 points from 7 matches. UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have faced each other 11 times so far with UP Yodhas edging past Patna Pirates on 4 occasions while one game ended in a tie.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas said, "As the league moves forward to a new venue, our goal will be to put our best foot forward with the objective to keep winning. The time in Bengaluru was a good starting opportunity for us and we have learned from our mistakes and tried bettering what we did right."



A Pro Kabaddi League release said the match will invoke a lot of action, fan support and thrill. Pardeep Narwal became in the previous game the only player in the Pro Kabaddi League to surpass a milestone of 1400 Raid points. What will also be interesting is to watch Pardeep in action against his former team with whom he won three Pro Kabaddi League Championship Titles.

Surender Gill, who is placed sixth in the players' table of successful raids, raid points and total points will be giving able support to Pardeep Narwal.

The release said UP Yoddhas, who accumulated the highest 19 tackle points in a match this season, will look forward to continuing with their dominance. Ashu Singh, who safeguards the right corner and Sumit who covers the left corner, were intact in their last game and are now placed number 1 and 2 at the Players Super Tackle tables respectively. The defence unit led by captain Nitesh with the able support of Ashu Singh, Sumit and Shubham Kumar can be a major threat to Patna Pirates. (ANI)

