Uruguay players celebrate victory over Fiji in the Rugby World Cup
Uruguay registers first Rugby World Cup win after 16 years

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:32 IST

Kamaishi [Japan], Sept 26 (ANI): Uruguay defeated Fiji 30-27 to register their first win in the Rugby World Cup after a span of 16 years.
The match was played at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, which was built in memory of those killed in the 2011 tsunami.
"I am really proud of my country. We are not the biggest, we are not the tallest, but we came here to win," CNN quoted Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara as saying.
"We have been preparing for this for four years so I am really proud of my country," he added.
The side had last won a match in the tournament in 2003 when they triumphed over Georgia. The last time these two teams played against each other, Fiji defeated Uruguay 68-7.
"It is outstanding. It is a really good day for Uruguayan rugby today. I hope everybody could see that, and everybody joins to play rugby in Uruguay, we need more players," Uruguay's Felipe Berchesi said.
"We are a really small union but we keep showing the world that we're in a good place and they have to support us because we've proved ourselves strong today," he added.
Match between Uruguay and Fiji started with great intensity as both sides tried to get their noses in front, however, Uruguay emerged as the surprise 24-12 leader at halftime.
Fiji wasted a number of opportunities to cut into Uruguay's 12-point lead. The players continued to make basic errors and Uruguay picked six additional penalty points to give themselves an unassailable lead. (ANI)

