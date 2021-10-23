US GP FP2: Verstappen explains why he called Hamilton 'stupid idiot'

Texas [USA], October 23 (ANI): Max Verstappen was clearly not the happiest driver during FP2 at the Circuit of The Americas after an on-track altercation with Lewis Hamilton.

Temperatures and tempers were high in FP2 at the US Grand Prix, as was proven when Verstappen and Hamilton ran side-by-side from the final corner through to Turn 1 with 10 minutes on the clock. The Red Bull driver branded his rival a "stupid idiot" over the radio and conveyed his anger with a hand gesture too as the Mercedes sped away.

But the Dutchman was a calmer figure after the session. "I don't know, we were all lining up to go for our laps and I don't really understand what happened there," he explained, as per formula1.com.



The Red Bull driver endured frustration with traffic too in FP2 as he decided to forgo his short run hence retreating to the pits in dissatisfaction. He said: "In FP2 on the soft tyre, I didn't put in the lap - but overall, I mean, it's not easy out there."

"You know, the track is quite bumpy and to fight the right compromise with the car hasn't been easy so far, but I mean there are a few positive things to look at and yes, we'll continue to work on it also overnight... it didn't particularly feel bad on the short run. It was just a mess with the traffic," he added.

On-track, Sergio Perez sparked hopes of a Red Bull resurgence as he went fastest in second practice while McLaren's Lando Norris was on second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton went third fastest.

Red Bull have a 36-point deficit in the championship to Mercedes to claw back at COTA while Verstappen hopes to consolidate his six-point lead in the drivers' championship with six races remaining. (ANI)

