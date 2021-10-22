US GP: Sebastian Vettel set for grid penalty in Austin after engine change

Texas [USA], October 22 (ANI): Sebastian Vettel will start the United States Grand Prix on the back foot, after revealing that Aston Martin is planning to equip him with a new engine for the event at the Circuit of The Americas.



2013 United States Grand Prix winner Vettel was asked ahead of the COTA race how he expected his weekend to go - with the four-time champion choosing to reveal the power unit switch planned for his Aston Martin AMR21.

"I think we are heading into, let's say, a difficult weekend," said Vettel, as per formula1.com. "We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty. But I think we will see what we can do from where we start. Nevertheless, looking forward I think we can be strong here. How strong, we will see."

Vettel didn't go into detail about which elements of the power unit he would change, but taking a fourth Mercedes internal combustion engine would trigger a 10-place grid drop, while the same penalty would be meted out again for each subsequent violation should Vettel take a fourth turbocharger, MGU-H or MGU-K, or a third energy store or control electronics unit. (ANI)

