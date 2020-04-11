USA Swimming announces new dates for Olympic team trials

Los Angeles [USA], April 11 (ANI): Following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, USA swimming on Friday rescheduled its 2020 Olympic Team Swimming Trials to June 13-20, 2021.

The trials which were originally scheduled for June 21-28 in 2020 will take place at the CHI Health Center Omaha, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"We are incredibly thankful to the USOPC, NBC, the Omaha Sports Commission, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority and every other partner involved in successfully moving an event of this magnitude to new dates that will best prepare our team to succeed in Tokyo in 2021," said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger in an official statement

The rescheduled Olympic Trials will be the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the USA Olympic Team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in July 2021. (ANI)

