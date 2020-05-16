USATF Masters Outdoor Championships 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

North Carolina [USA], May 16 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, the USA Track and Field (USATF) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 USATF Masters Outdoor Championships.

The showpiece event was scheduled to be held from July 9 to July 12, 2020, in North Carolina.

"As one can imagine, we are extremely disappointed that the USATF Masters Championships had to be cancelled, but in the end, this was the right decision. Greensboro will now look forward to hosting the USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in a future year," said Hill Carrow, Chairman of the Greensboro Local Organizing Committee in an official statement.

Jerry Bookin-Weiner, Interim Chair of the USATF Masters Track and Field Committee, said: "On behalf of the USATF Masters Committee and our Greensboro Host Organisation, we want to emphasize that our number one priority is the health and well-being of all participants in our USATF Masters Outdoor Championships."

Earlier in April, the USATF had announced the new dates for the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials of Track and Field. The trials will take place from June 18 to June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon. (ANI)

