Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves New Sports Policy 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): With an aim to promote and foster a sports culture in the state and encourage budding athletes to pursue their dreams, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday approved the New Sports Policy, 2023.

As part of the new sports policy, special focus is to be laid on a range of aspects -- from a player's physical fitness to training. Along with this, various provisions have been made to support the development of new institutions while connecting schools, colleges and private academies with sports, stated a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Further, according to the release, after researching sports policies of other states, the state government incorporated provisions which they thought would go into helping athletes chase their goals, in the Sports Policy 2023.

It also specifies the creation of a seperate sports authority for the state.

Financial assistance to sports associations and academies

The new policy promises financial support for various sports associations and sports academies. Academies and sports organisations with limited resources will benefit from it. These associations and academies will be able to expand their infrastructure and training facilities with the government's financial support, which will further lend itself to producing top athletes.

In addition to this, the Uttar Pradesh government will also cooperate in the development of sports infrastructure facilities through PPP (Public Private Partnership). The state will set up 14 centers of excellence, each centered around a particular sport. These are proposed to be set up on PPP model. The new sports policy also includes information on coaches and mapping of various sporting facilities.

State Sports Authority will be established

In the new sports policy 2023, there is a provision to establish a state sports authority on the lines of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Additionally, the state will put in place a State Sports Development Fund. Through this fund, weak players, associations, or academies will receive assistance. In addition, five high-performance centres will be built in the state where high-performance athletes will be provided with training facilities for better physical fitness.

The government will also provide treatment to players

The Uttar Pradesh government will also provide financial assistance to budding athletes. In its new sports policy, the government has also included provisions for the same. Each registered player will receive a health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh from the state government.

Along with this, the state government will also provide funds from the Eklavya Sports Fund for the treatment of injuries suffered sustained by players during competitions. Many players decide to retire or quit the sport at the peak of their careers due to financial hardship or poor medical care. The government, under its new sports policy, will also extend a helping hand to such players.

Players will receive training in three categories

The players will receive training based on their skill power for better training. They have been divided into three categories by the government for this purpose. The first category will include grassroots (ground level) players who need coaching at the initial level. The second category will focus on the development of players, with talented players being identified and given necessary training as part of an action plan to help them become future players. The third category is of elite-class players--established players who represent the state in various sports. Such players will be motivated to perform better at national and international levels.

-Other noteworthy aspects of the new sports policy

--A sports center will be established in each district.

--Special attention will be given to women and para sports.

--Priority will be given to the development of sports facilities in rural areas.

--Local and indigenous sports will be promoted.

--Sports industry will be encouraged in the state.

--Keeping in view the possibilities of sports tourism, efforts will be made in this area as well.

--Provision has also been made to promote e-sports in the state.

--Better facilities like fitness experts, and diet experts will be provided in the hostels.

--A committee of international players will be constituted for admission in hostels.

--Schools will be encouraged to start sports nurseries or academies for the development of various sports.

-A committee will be formed for Khelo India University Games

In addition to the sports policy, the cabinet also approved a few other sports-related proposals. It consented to a proposal to activate various committees for organising the Khelo India University Games. It also decided to frame a policy for the construction, operation, and management of stadiums, and open gyms in rural areas so that necessary facilities could be provided to promising players in the hinterland and help them win laurels for the state and country. (ANI)