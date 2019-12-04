Uttar Pradesh: CM hands cash prize to winners of Men's Kabaddi competition

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday awarded the winning team with a cup and Rs 2 lakh cash prize during the concluding function of 'Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj All India Prize Money Men's Kabaddi Competition'.

He also honoured the teams that were runner-up, third and fourth position holders. Adityanath said that to keep the country healthy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated various programmes like 'Fit India' as well as 'Khelo India Khelo'.

The CM said that the state government will provide a playground in every village to promote rural talent and open gym will also be constructed along with sports grounds in urban and rural areas.

The CM said that if a player of the state gets a gold medal in the Olympic Games (singles), then he gets Rs 6 crore by the government as financial assistance, Rs 4 crore for getting silver and Rs 2 crore for getting a bronze medal and Rs 10 lakh for participation; and for getting gold medal, the team gets Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore for silver medal, and Rs 1 crore for bronze medal and Rs 10 lakh on participation.

The government is providing financial help of Rs 50 lakh for gold medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games (Singles), Rs 30 lakh for silver medal and Rs 15 lakh for bronze medal and Rs 5 lakh for participation while for the team, cash assistance is Rs 30 lakh for gold medal, Rs 15 lakh for silver medal and Rs 10 lakh for bronze medal and Rs 5 lakh for participation.

"In order to encourage women and men in sports, Rani Laxmi Bai and Laxman awards have been introduced," said Chief Minister Adityanath in a statement.

Also, the government is providing financial support of Rs 4,000 to distressed and elderly players at the state level, Rs 6,000 at the national level, Rs 10,000 at international level while Rs 20,000 to those sportspersons who received Arjuna and Dronacharya award, Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, he said.

The Chief Minister said that after 25 years, the state government yesterday increased the expenditure of per player on education from Rs 600 to Rs 3,000, from Rs 2500 to Rs 5000 on a kit, and from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 on medical expenses while equipment amount has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 6,000. (ANI)

