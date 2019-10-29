World Wrestling Championships logo
Veer Dev Gulia aims for bronze after semi-final loss

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Veer Dev Gulia secured his place in the bronze medal contest in 79kg at the Under-23 World Championships 2019 in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.
In the tournament, Gulia was in top form as he defeated Hungary's Botond Lukacs 3-1. With a strong 7-2 win over China's Ligan Chai, he made it to the quarter-finals, where he was highly impressive in his 12-1 demolition of Mongolia's Batzul Damjin.
In the semi-finals, the 22-year-old's brilliant run came to an end at the hands of Azerbaijan's Abubakr Abakarov who emerged an 8-1 winner. Gulia will now aim for the bronze today and his opponent is yet to be decided.
In 70kg, Naveen lost his qualifying bout to Russia's 16th seed Chermen Valiev 0-11. But with the Russian making it to the final, Naveen has got another chance to fight for a medal.
Besides Gulia, two Indians Sharvan and Akash Antil had made it to the quarter-finals of the showpiece event. Sharvan, who was seeded second in his category, showed his attacking intent against the top seed Rifat Saibotalov of Kazakhstan to secure a tight 8-6 victory.
However, he was defeated 6-10 by France's Ilman Mukhtarov in the quarter-finals.
In 97kg, ninth seed Akash Antil dismantled China's Li Xu 10-0 to start his campaign. In the last-eight, Ukraine's Danylo Stasiuk inflicted a 9-5 defeat on him to dash his medal hopes.
In 57kg, Naveen crashed out in the qualifying round with an 0-11 loss to Turkey's Ahmet Duman.
Today, Ravinder will begin his challenge in 61kg as the third seed against the fourth-seeded Budai Kovacs of Hungary for a place in the quarters.
In 74kg, Gaurav Baliyan takes on Vyshniak of Ukraine in the qualifiers while Sanjeet (86kg) will be in action against Zakuev of Russia in qualifiers.
In 92kg, the second-seeded Viky has a tough opener against the top-seeded Scherrer of Switzerland in the Round of 16. Similarly, in 125kg, second-seeded Aryan Pratap finds himself up against the top seed Maghakyan of Armenia in the last-16. (ANI)

