Indian kickboxer Venkat Ramana
Venkat Ramana seeks financial help from government after being selected for World Kickboxing Championships

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:35 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Indian kickboxer Venkat Ramana, who has been selected for the upcoming World Kickboxing Championships, seeks financial help from the government.
Ramana, who is aiming to make the nation proud, said he took a personal loan to participate in the championships, scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkey.
"I have participated in many competitions since last two years and won two golds and one silver in National Kickboxing championships. I got one gold in Haryana, another gold in Pune and silver in Kolkata," Ramana told ANI.
"Government should support students like me so that we can bring more medals to India, I have taken a personal loan from bank to participate in this World Kickboxing championship," he added.
Ramana said he started Kickboxing at the age of 18 but did not take professional training until the age of 20.
"I have started Kickboxing training when I was 18 years old and at that time I have taken training for two years personally in my residence and later I have started taking professional training when I was 20 years old at Kickboxing academy with Suresh Patil," he said.
Sures Patil, coach of Ramana, also urged the government to assist young athletes.
"We have so many students who got gold medals and many wants to participate (in tournaments) but due to lack of financial support they are not being able to take part in the tournaments," he said. (ANI)

