Vennam Jyothi Surekha to represent India in Asian Archery Championship

Vijayawada [Andhra Pradesh], Aug 11 (ANI): Vijayawada's archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected to represent the Indian team for the upcoming 21st Asian Archery Championship, to be held in Bangkok.

The selection trials were being held in Sonepat for the last two days.

Surekha was ranked second by scoring 1376 out 1440 in ranking round and won 9 out of 11 matches in round-robin matches. She got 10.5 out of 12 points in the selection trials.

She will be representing the country in Asian Archery Championship for the 5th consecutive time since 2011.

The championship will commence from November 21 and will conclude on November 26. (ANI)

