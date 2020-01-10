Venue of last leg of PBL shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The venue of the last leg of Premier Badminton League (PBL) Season 5 has been shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to unavailability of the stadium.

The fifth season of the PBL is scheduled to begin on January 20 and the last leg of the tournament will be played from February 5 to 9.

Earlier, Hyderabad was supposed to host the matches from January 29 to February 4. Now 15 matches including three double headers will be hosted by Hyderabad as per the updated schedule which will start from January 29.

Hyderabad will also host the semi-finals and finals of the tournament. The other two venues for this season of PBL are Chennai (January 20-24) and Lucknow (Jan 25-28). (ANI)

