Veteran table tennis player Mouma Das conferred with Padma Shri award

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Veteran Indian table tennis player Mouma Das was honoured with the Padma Shri on Tuesday.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the award to Mouma Das here at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Monday, Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award while women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal was honoured with the Padma Shri award 2020.

Rani Rampal had led the women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics 2020 held earlier this year.



Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours of India announced annually ahead of Republic Day. However, the award-giving ceremony was affected due to the Covis-19 pandmeic.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

One hundred and nineteen Padma Awards have been presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

