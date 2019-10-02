Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meeting Jwala Gutta in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ Vice President of India Twitter)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meeting Jwala Gutta in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo/ Vice President of India Twitter)

Vice President Naidu meets Jwala Gutta

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:23 IST

Hyderabad [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met badminton player Jwala Gutta here on Wednesday.
The Vice President took to Twitter and posted an image of his meeting with Gutta, who was accompanied by his father.
"The well known Badminton player, Ms. Gutta Jwala called on the Hon'ble Vice President of India, today in Hyderabad along with her father. @Guttajwala #Badminton," Naidu wrote. (ANI)

