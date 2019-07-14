Indian boxer Vijender Singh
Indian boxer Vijender Singh

Victorious debut for Vijender Singh in USA

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:39 IST

Newark (New Jersey) [USA], July 14 (ANI): Indian boxer Vijender Singh won a technical knockout over America's Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit here at Prudential Centre in Newark on Saturday night.
The 34-year-old Asia Pacific super middleweight champion outclassed the experienced Snider in the fourth round. With the victory, Vijender registered 11th win of his career.
"It was excellent getting back in the ring after a long time off. It's great to be here in the USA and to get the win. It was really exciting. I am really happy for my winning debut in USA," Vijender said in a statement.
The Indian boxer further said he expected to take two or three rounds. However, it took him four rounds.
"It took me about four rounds to get back in the swing of things. I expected it to take two or three rounds, but it took me four. I felt good. Top Rank has a bigger plan for me, and whatever they say is next, I'm fine with" he added.
Meanwhile, Snider praised Vijender, saying he underestimated the Indian boxer's experience and technique.
"Vijender is a good boxer and I believe I underestimated his experience and technique. It was his day and he had won. I had never thought that I would lose in early rounds from him," the American said. (ANI)

