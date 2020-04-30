Vijender, Kumble condole demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Boxer Vijender Singh and former India spinner Anil Kumble were the first ones among the sports fraternity on Thursday to condole the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji, saddened with shocking news Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor," Vijender tweeted.



Taking to Twitter, Kumble wrote: "#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends".



Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag also paid his respects and said: "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti".



Earlier today, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of the demise of the 67-year-old Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. (ANI)

