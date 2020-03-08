Vikas Krishan, Pooja Rani qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Amman [Jordan], Mar 8 (ANI): India boxers Vikas Krishan (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) won their respective matches and qualified for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Pooja advanced to the semi-final of Asian/Oceanian Olympic qualifiers after defeating Thailand's Pomnipa Chutee 5-0. With this victory, she became the first Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.

Vikas secured Olympic quota after securing a 5-0 victory over Japan's Sewonrets Okazawa in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Later in the day, four Indians will be playing the quarter-final bouts. Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Ashish Kumar (75 kg), Sachin Kumar (81 kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg) will all be looking to win their respective bouts and seal their Tokyo tickets. (ANI)

