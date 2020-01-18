Vinesh Phogat happy to start 2020 in the 'best possible way'

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): After winning a gold medal at the Rome Ranking Series event, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said she has started the year 2020 in the best possible way.

Phogat took to Twitter on Saturday and wrote: "Good solid start to 2020! This is a HUGE year for me and to start it off in the best possible way at #WrestleRome with its challenging field is the best way to kick off this important phase! Happy to be on the mat and to be fighting towards my goals!"

Phogat won a gold medal on Friday in the 53kg category.

In another tweet, she thanked her fans for their 'massive support'.

"The start's been good but the road is long. Onwards and upwards as always Thankful for the massive support and please keep the blessings coming Jai Hind," she wrote. (ANI)