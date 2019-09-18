Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against Sarah Hildebrandt

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Vinesh became the first wrestler to secure an Olympic berth as he booked her spot in the 53kg category. Later in the day, Vinesh will fight against Greek Maria Prevolaraki in the bronze-medal match.

Phogat bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50Kg category. (ANI)

