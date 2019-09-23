Vinesh Phogat sees Japan as 'biggest challenge' in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has said that beating Japan in their own country will be the biggest challenge.

"Recently, I changed my weight category. It became a bit tough. I did not know whether I will succeed or not but one thing I know is that I will give my 100 per cent. That is what I did. Now I have got qualified. It was a relief at that time," Phogat told reporters on the sidelines of an event here on Monday.

"... I think everyone is strong in the 53 kg weight category and Japan is definitely the power-house and beating them in their own country will be the biggest challenge," she added.

Phogat clinched a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships after defeating Greece's Maria Prevolariki by 4-1.

Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar was also present during the event. Kumar had faced an 11-9 defeat against Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev in the opening round of the men's freestyle 74kg category in the championships.

Reflecting on his defeat, Kumar said he should have had gone for an attack in the last minute rather than opting to play defensive.

"I think I should have had attacked in the last minute but I went on to play defensive. My coach also felt the same ... I was not fully prepared for the World Championships as I had started preparing only two months before the competition," said Kumar. (ANI)

