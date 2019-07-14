Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal at Yasar Dogu International

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India women wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday defeated Russia's Ekaterina Poleshchuk and won gold at Yasar Dogu International in the 53kg category.

Phogat beat her Russian opponent 9-5 in the final match to bag the gold medal.



Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter and wrote, "Strong performance over the last couple of days at the #YasarDogu here in Istanbul. A good way to check my preparation and test myself against some challenging opponents! On to the next phase of preparation now."

Phogat was the third wrestler to win gold in the women's competition for India. Earlier, Seema (50kg) and Manju (59kg) triumphed in their respective category. (ANI)

