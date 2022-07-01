Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir react as Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record

Stockholm [Sweden], July 1 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra gave another sterling performance on Thursday as he clinched a silver medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm and broke his own previous record.

Seeing the way Neeraj is frequently making and breaking his own records, legendary Indian cricketers took to Twitter and showered praises on India's 'Golden Boy'.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag heaped praise on the silver medallist and wrote on his Twitter, "Hum hi banayenge, Hum hi todenge.... What a return from the Champion at the Diamond League circuit with a new National Record throw of 89.94 meters at Stockholm. #NeerajChopra."



While former India batter Gautam Gambhir took to his Twitter and wrote, "This guy is unstoppable. He is his own competition! #NeerajChopra."

In the Diamond League played in Stockholm, Neeraj threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Neeraj won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away.

Chopra's throw was the tournament's record too, until reigning world champion Anderson Peters breached the 90m mark as he threw 90.31m on his third try to set a new meet record.

Ultimately, Chopra failed to improve his attempt and settled for a silver medal. His other throws were estimated 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. Peters clinched the gold medal while Julian Weber of Germany bagged the bronze after throwing 89.08m in his fifth attempt.

The next target for the Tokyo Olympics champion will be the World Championships in Eugene in the USA, starting from July 15 to 24. (ANI)

