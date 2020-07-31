Virender Sehwag, Sardar Singh in Selection Committee for National Sports Awards 2020

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday constituted a Selection Committee for selecting awardees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

Retired Justice of Supreme Court Justice Mukundakam Sharma is the Chairperson of the Committee.

The Sports Ministry's release read, "The Members include eminent names from the field of Indian Sports including Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Sardar Singh (Hockey), Monalisa Baruah Mehta (Table Tennis), Deepa Malik (Para-athletics), Venkatesan Devarajan (Boxing) as well as well-known mediapersons including Sports Commentator Manish Batavia and Sports Journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia."

Officials from the Sports Ministry on the committee include, Director General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Two additional members who have been Dronacharya Awardees may be invited by the Chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award. (ANI)

