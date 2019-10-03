Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag (File photo)
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag (File photo)

Virender Sehwag says Imran Khan humiliating himself

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 15:32 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Ever since he gave a hateful speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been under severe scrutiny and in the latest gaffe, he has been humiliated by American anchors on live television.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the video on Twitter in which American anchors can be seen slamming the cricketer-turned-prime minister.
Sehwag shared the video and captioned the post as "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself".

In an interaction with an American news channel, Khan mocked the infrastructure in the country, saying "You have to go to China and see the way their infrastructure is. In New York, I am watching the car bumping around here."
The anchors did not take Khan's comment in a good manner and blasted Khan by commenting "You don't sound like a prime minister of Pakistan, you sound like a welder from the Bronx".
On Wednesday, cricketers including Mohammad Shami, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan slammed Khan for his speech at the UNGA and said his words did not reflect a sportsperson.
At the UNGA, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about India's growth and how the country has developed under his leadership, while the Pakistan PM spoke on the ongoing Kashmir issue and also warned India of a nuclear war.
On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370 removing the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.
The government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:03 IST

Mary Kom to lead India's challenge at World Boxing Championship

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Six-time World Champion Mary Kom will lead India's charge at the Women's World Boxing championship starting from today at Ulan-Ude in Russia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:51 IST

Mayank Agarwal smashes maiden double Test century

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his first Test double century against South Africa here at the ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Healy hopes dream T20I run ends up in World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 3 (ANI): After smashing a brilliant 148 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy believes that the Aussies' dream run in the shortest format can translate into a World Cup win next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:29 IST

Ben Stokes wins PCA Player's Player of Year award

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England cricketer Ben Stokes bagged the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year award here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:10 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes 176 runs as India lays solid foundation in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Rohit Sharma smashed 176 runs as India made a strong start on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:06 IST

Mayank Agarwal smashes first century in Test cricket

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal smashed his first century in the longest format of the game against South Africa here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:45 IST

UK: Indian women hockey team faces defeat in match against Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): Great Britain registered their first victory(3-1) over India in the ongoing hockey series here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:41 IST

Additional T20I between India-South Africa confirmed

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): India Women will play an additional T20I against South Africa on November 3 to make up for the two T20Is getting washed out due to persistent rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:25 IST

Nida Dar first Pak woman cricketer to sign with an overseas T20 team

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): Nida Dar became the first woman from Pakistan to sign a deal with an international cricket league, and will feature for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:06 IST

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI to seal series

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets on Wednesday in the third and final ODI in Karachi to seal the three-match series by 2-0.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:02 IST

NBA brings first-ever floating basketball court in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The NBA brought to India the first-ever Floating Basketball Court in the Arabian Sea near Bandra Worli Sealink here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:29 IST

Cricketers hit out at Imran Khan for speaking of hatred

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking hatred in his UN General Assembly speech.

Read More
iocl