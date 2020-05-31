Vishwanathan Anand to land in India today, says wife Aruna

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Viswanathan Anand's wife Aruna Anand on Saturday said that the five-time chess champion will finally be landing in India later today.

Earlier, the world champion had extended his stay in Germany due to flight restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He had gone to Germany to take part in the Bundesliga Chess tournament and was slated to return on March 1.

The matches were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak and Anand decided to go under self-isolation in Germany itself as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ANI about Anand's arrival, Aruna said: "Anand will landing today in Bengaluru. His flight will be landing here in the afternoon and he is following all the guidelines issued by the government. He will be under quarantine for 14 days as per the rules. He will be arriving by an Air India flight."

Earlier this month, the Government of India began facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad in a phased manner.

Since then, many nationals stuck abroad have been brought back to the country. (ANI)

